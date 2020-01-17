Sign up
Photo 3419
The clouds were moving fast
A picture through one of our bay windows in the living room.
17th January 2020
17th Jan 20
bruni
ace
@bruni
Hi my name is Bruni. My husband and I live in Canada. We both immigrated from Germany. Our home is in Keswick, Ontario, very close...
5873
photos
84
followers
97
following
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot A2200
Taken
16th January 2020 3:11pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
clouds
,
pics_by_bruni
bkb in the city
Nice shot
January 17th, 2020
