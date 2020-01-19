Sign up
Photo 3422
A fill in
I noticed my calendar for January 19 was still open and I would like to fill it in with this picture of the snow on top of the neighbor's birdhouse.
no comment necessary.
19th January 2020
19th Jan 20
bruni
ace
@bruni
Hi my name is Bruni. My husband and I live in Canada. We both immigrated from Germany. We live very close to Toronto. I'm a...
