A fill in by bruni
Photo 3422

A fill in

I noticed my calendar for January 19 was still open and I would like to fill it in with this picture of the snow on top of the neighbor's birdhouse.

no comment necessary.
19th January 2020 19th Jan 20

bruni

ace
@bruni
Hi my name is Bruni. My husband and I live in Canada. We both immigrated from Germany. We live very close to Toronto. I'm a...
Photo Details

