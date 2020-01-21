Previous
Teachers are on strike by bruni
Photo 3422

Teachers are on strike

On our way home yesterday I took a picture of some teachers parading their signs which read:
'A fair deal for elementary teachers'.

On the opposite site of the road the Catholic school teachers will be striking today.
21st January 2020

