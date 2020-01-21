Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 3422
Teachers are on strike
On our way home yesterday I took a picture of some teachers parading their signs which read:
'A fair deal for elementary teachers'.
On the opposite site of the road the Catholic school teachers will be striking today.
21st January 2020
21st Jan 20
bruni
ace
@bruni
Hi my name is Bruni. My husband and I live in Canada. We both immigrated from Germany. Our home is in Keswick, Ontario, very close...
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot A2200
Taken
20th January 2020 12:05pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
strike
,
pisc_by_bruni
,
school_teachers
,
elementary_school
