Photo 3425
Trees under blue sky
I took this picture coming up Highway 404 towards home. out of about 10 pictures I picked this one. (taken on the 20th). ofcourse hubby was driven 120 km/hr.
24th January 2020
24th Jan 20
1
0
bruni
ace
@bruni
Hi my name is Bruni. My husband and I live in Canada. We both immigrated from Germany. Our home is in Keswick, Ontario, very close...
5880
photos
85
followers
98
following
938% complete
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot A2200
Taken
20th January 2020 11:59am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sky
,
winter
,
blue_sky
,
pics_by_bruni
,
composite24
Diana
ace
Beautiful blue sky, soon those trees will all be green again ;-)
January 24th, 2020
