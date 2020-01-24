Previous
Trees under blue sky

I took this picture coming up Highway 404 towards home. out of about 10 pictures I picked this one. (taken on the 20th). ofcourse hubby was driven 120 km/hr.
24th January 2020 24th Jan 20

bruni

@bruni
Hi my name is Bruni. My husband and I live in Canada. We both immigrated from Germany. Our home is in Keswick, Ontario, very close...
Diana ace
Beautiful blue sky, soon those trees will all be green again ;-)
January 24th, 2020  
