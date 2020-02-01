An oldie but one I treasure

My grand-daughter, Shayelynne used to be a hunter-jumper in her pre-teen years. when her horse, Georgia was diagnosed with a bone disease. Shayelyne was heartbroken. Georgia was the love of her life. She still rode it for a while just in the ring, but soon after Georgia was retired to the pasture.



Shayelynne's mom bought her daughter another horse by the name of Fritz who also was a hunter-jumper. in the middle of her teen years her interest in horses faded.



What is my 21 year old granddaughter up to now? well she forgot all about Fritz and is now pursuing a modeling currier.