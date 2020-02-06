Previous
Background - fish huts on the lake by bruni
Photo 3438

Background - fish huts on the lake

I don't get out every day in this cold weather
hence using some of the pictures I took in early February.
bruni

mittens (Marilyn) ace
Cool shot.
February 6th, 2020  
