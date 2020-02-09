Sign up
Photo 3441
Small airport for private prop planes
I'm still uploading pictures from our outing a week ago. I took so many pictures and do like to share them with you all.
9th February 2020
9th Feb 20
1
0
bruni
ace
@bruni
Hi my name is Bruni. My husband and I live in Canada. We both immigrated from Germany. Our home is in Keswick, Ontario, very close...
5900
photos
87
followers
101
following
942% complete
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX620 HS
Taken
2nd February 2020 10:43am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
snow
,
blackandwhite
,
winter
,
theme-blackwhite
,
pics_by_bruni
,
for2020
,
sixwx-102
,
airport_prop_planes
Diana
ace
Lovely line up of little planes.
February 9th, 2020
