Footprints in the snow by bruni
Footprints in the snow

A view from our kitchen window.

11th February 2020 11th Feb 20

bruni

@bruni
Hi my name is Bruni. My husband and I live in Canada. We both immigrated from Germany. Our home is in Keswick, Ontario, very close...
