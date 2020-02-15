Previous
A bit of sunshine on a cloudy morning by bruni
A bit of sunshine on a cloudy morning

Another picture from our February 2nd outing.

We survived our coldest day yesterday - it was 31 degrees celsius with the wind
chill factor. today it's only minus 2 here in Keswick. Ontario.
bruni

