Photo 3447
A bit of sunshine on a cloudy morning
Another picture from our February 2nd outing.
We survived our coldest day yesterday - it was 31 degrees celsius with the wind
chill factor. today it's only minus 2 here in Keswick. Ontario.
15th February 2020
15th Feb 20
bruni
ace
@bruni
Hi my name is Bruni. My husband and I live in Canada. We both immigrated from Germany. Our home is in Keswick, Ontario, very close...
Photo Details
Views
3
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS DIGITAL REBEL XS
Taken
2nd February 2020 11:03am
Tags
snow
,
blackandwhite
,
winter
,
sunshine
,
theme-blackwhite
,
pics_by_bruni
,
for2020
