Photo 3448
A stroll on the ice.
To continue with the month of bw here is one I took this afternoon.
I also posted another activity picture in colour in my second album.
17th February 2020
17th Feb 20
bruni
ace
@bruni
Hi my name is Bruni. My husband and I live in Canada. We both immigrated from Germany. Our home is in Keswick, Ontario, very close...
5911
photos
87
followers
101
following
944% complete
Views
0
365
Canon PowerShot SX620 HS
17th February 2020 7:47am
View Info
View All
Public
View
blackandwhite
,
walking
,
lake
,
ice.
,
theme-blackwhite
,
picsby_bruni
,
for2020
,
coupleandadog
