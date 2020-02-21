Sign up
Photo 3453
Let me explain what we see here
Behind the No fishing sign to the left is a narrow canal which leads into Lake Simcoe at Cooks Bay. to the right you see the embankment of a good size park.
I parked my car very close to the edge of the gravel parking lot to take this picture. you see a lot of tire marks from cars and trucks who have gone onto the lake.
I took this picture from inside the car through the windshield. brrr it was freezing outside.
21st February 2020
21st Feb 20
0
0
bruni
ace
@bruni
Hi my name is Bruni. My husband and I live in Canada. We both immigrated from Germany. Our home is in Keswick, Ontario, very close...
5918
photos
86
followers
102
following
946% complete
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX620 HS
Taken
20th February 2020 4:29am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
blackandwhite
,
theme-blackwhite
,
pics_by_bruni
,
for2020
