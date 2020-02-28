Previous
Next
Looks more like an iglo than fishing hut by bruni
Photo 3460

Looks more like an iglo than fishing hut

One more for2020 Low Key.
Picture was taken a few days ago on Lake Simcoe. this time in Sutton. On. - not too far from home -
28th February 2020 28th Feb 20

bruni

ace
@bruni
Hi my name is Bruni. My husband and I live in Canada. We both immigrated from Germany. Our home is in Keswick, Ontario, very close...
948% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise