I made it sofar - and bingo

....it hit me. I have the most unusual cold. I feel fine, no coughing, no fever but an endless "waterfall" running down my nose.
What you see here is an Old Wife's Tale remedy of sort. you make a quarter cup of coffee then queeze two limes and add a shot glass full of overproof rum. drink all this down and rest.
When I drank it last Saturday afternoon, I slept for 3 hours afterwards. then I took it again last night and I feel a lot better this morning. my family doctor is on call today in a walk in type clinic
(actually he was there yesterday and today)
and since I've to see him on another matter, I'll ask him to check me out as well.