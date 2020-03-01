Previous
I made it sofar - and bingo by bruni
I made it sofar - and bingo

....it hit me. I have the most unusual cold. I feel fine, no coughing, no fever but an endless "waterfall" running down my nose.

What you see here is an Old Wife's Tale remedy of sort. you make a quarter cup of coffee then queeze two limes and add a shot glass full of overproof rum. drink all this down and rest.
When I drank it last Saturday afternoon, I slept for 3 hours afterwards. then I took it again last night and I feel a lot better this morning. my family doctor is on call today in a walk in type clinic
(actually he was there yesterday and today)
and since I've to see him on another matter, I'll ask him to check me out as well.

Will get to view your pictures a bit later today.
1st March 2020

bruni

@bruni
Mickey Anderson
Yep, substitute Bourbon....lol
March 1st, 2020  
