Memories of a children song came flashing in about colours. (and of course its a German song as in my childhood I lived in Germany) it goes like this:
gruen gruen gruen sind alle meine Kleider
gruen gruen gruen is alles was ich hab
darum lieb ichalles was so gruen ist
weil mein Schatz ein Jaeger ist.
This song continues with all other colours.
Translated to English goes like this:
Green green green are all my clothes
green green green is all I have
so I love anything that's green
because my love is a hunter, hunter.