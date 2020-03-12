IMG_3137

Memories of a children song came flashing in about colours. (and of course its a German song as in my childhood I lived in Germany) it goes like this:

gruen gruen gruen sind alle meine Kleider

gruen gruen gruen is alles was ich hab

darum lieb ichalles was so gruen ist

weil mein Schatz ein Jaeger ist.



This song continues with all other colours.



Translated to English goes like this:

Green green green are all my clothes

green green green is all I have

so I love anything that's green

because my love is a hunter, hunter.