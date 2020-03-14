Sign up
Photo 3475
100_3181
May tulips from previous years. ours haven't broken ground yet. Spring takes it's time.
14th March 2020
14th Mar 20
bruni
ace
@bruni
Hi my name is Bruni. My husband and I live in Canada. We both immigrated from Germany. Our home is in Keswick, Ontario, very close...
5949
photos
86
followers
100
following
952% complete
Views
2
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
KODAK EASYSHARE V1003 ZOOM DIGIT...
Taken
18th May 2009 2:29pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
purple
,
tulips
,
pics_by_bruni
,
rainbow2020
Diana
ace
Great shot of these magnificent tulips!
March 14th, 2020
Fisher Family
A lovely display of tulips!
Ian
March 14th, 2020
