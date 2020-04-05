Previous
Caught between two stones by bruni
Photo 3498

Caught between two stones

5th April 2020 5th Apr 20

bruni

@bruni
Hi my name is Bruni. My husband and I live in Canada. We both immigrated from Germany. Our home is in Keswick, Ontario, very close...
Pat Thacker
Ooh pretty, I like your composition. The purple against the grey stones works beautifully.
April 5th, 2020  
Diana ace
So very beautiful!
April 5th, 2020  
diane day ace
lovely capture
April 5th, 2020  
