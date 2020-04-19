Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 3512
Mourning doves sleeping in the rain
It was raining this morning, but it didn't seem to bother this pair of mourning doves.
19th April 2020
19th Apr 20
bruni
ace
@bruni
Hi my name is Bruni. My husband and I live in Canada. We both immigrated from Germany. We live very close to Toronto.
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX620 HS
Taken
19th April 2020 8:01am
Tags
sleep
,
rain
,
mourning_doves
,
pics_by_bruni
,
sixws-104
