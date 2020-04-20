Sign up
Photo 3513
Liquer cabinet filled with PJ's bottles
These are empty PJ's bottles saved over time and used to fill his homemade "schnaps" in.
He makes it from over proof rum, sugar, distilled water and different extracts.
Mint is our favorite.
20th April 2020
20th Apr 20
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX620 HS
Taken
19th April 2020 12:12pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bottles
,
liquer
,
pics_by_bruni
,
bw-52
,
sixws-104
,
homemade_schnaps
