Previous
Next
Liquer cabinet filled with PJ's bottles by bruni
Photo 3513

Liquer cabinet filled with PJ's bottles

These are empty PJ's bottles saved over time and used to fill his homemade "schnaps" in.
He makes it from over proof rum, sugar, distilled water and different extracts.
Mint is our favorite.
20th April 2020 20th Apr 20

bruni

ace
@bruni
Hi my name is Bruni. My husband and I live in Canada. We both immigrated from Germany. We live very close to Toronto. I'm a...
962% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise