A gorgeous newcomer to our yard

I had to go on the internet to find out what kind of woodpecker this is. I found him all right, and his name is a yellow-bellied Sapsucker.

He was pecking away on this tree for the longest time. went around the tree, but always came back to the same spot. our feeders were of no interest to him.

picture taken through the window.



Weather: wind storm, flurries, hale, snow flakes, cold, ice caps on the lake. I'm staying in.