A bit of a spectacle by bruni
Photo 3538

A bit of a spectacle

These two little birds only visited our birdfeeder once. I'm glad I took enough picture.

The birdie on the right was in the midst of turning around when I snapped the picture. the one on the more bluish looking feeder made a belly flop.
16th May 2020 16th May 20

bruni

@bruni
Hi my name is Bruni. My husband and I live in Canada. We both immigrated from Germany. We live very close to Toronto. I'm a...
Photo Details

