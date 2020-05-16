Sign up
Photo 3538
A bit of a spectacle
These two little birds only visited our birdfeeder once. I'm glad I took enough picture.
The birdie on the right was in the midst of turning around when I snapped the picture. the one on the more bluish looking feeder made a belly flop.
16th May 2020
16th May 20
bruni
ace
@bruni
Hi my name is Bruni. My husband and I live in Canada. We both immigrated from Germany. We live very close to Toronto. I'm a...
6036
photos
91
followers
104
following
969% complete
3531
3532
3533
3534
3535
3536
3537
3538
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Taken
16th May 2020 9:27am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
birds
,
bird_feeder
,
pics_by_bruni
,
mfpiac94
,
mayhalf20
