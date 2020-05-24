Previous
A small park at the lake by bruni
A small park at the lake

This here is a wee park, and since it's not fenced in where you need to be a member to get in, I like to take a short rest sometimes and enjoying the lake when coming home from a long walk.
24th May 2020 24th May 20

bruni

@bruni
Hi my name is Bruni. My husband and I live in Canada. We both immigrated from Germany. We live very close to Toronto. I'm a...
Diana ace
Such a lovely peaceful scene.
May 24th, 2020  
