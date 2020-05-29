Previous
Kids playground at beautiful lake Simcoe by bruni
Photo 3553

Kids playground at beautiful lake Simcoe

I would be a bit heavy to move these two huge brake wall pieces, instead someone came up with a great idea to decorate them. kids do like to climb and jump off them.
29th May 2020 29th May 20

bruni

@bruni
Hi my name is Bruni. My husband and I live in Canada. We both immigrated from Germany. We live very close to Toronto. I'm a...
Photo Details

