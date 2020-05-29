Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 3553
Kids playground at beautiful lake Simcoe
I would be a bit heavy to move these two huge brake wall pieces, instead someone came up with a great idea to decorate them. kids do like to climb and jump off them.
29th May 2020
29th May 20
bruni
ace
@bruni
Hi my name is Bruni. My husband and I live in Canada. We both immigrated from Germany. We live very close to Toronto.
3546
3547
3548
3549
3550
3551
3552
3553
3549
1652
3550
3551
8
3552
1653
3553
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot A2200
Taken
29th May 2020 6:05am
kids
,
set
,
playground
,
swing
,
boulders
,
pics_by_bruni
,
mayhalf20
,
theme-botanical
