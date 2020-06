Watermain repair

I woke up late this morning by an awful screechy noise.

After my morning tea, I had to investigate what was going on. camera in hand I left the house and went down the road and saw that one street over was the culprit. the street was closed to through traffic. township workers were busy repairing a watermain brake. the asphalt had to be taken off to get at the problem, I guess. I took a quick picture and turned around. I know, I wasn't suppose to be there.