Barn is in worse shape now by bruni
Barn is in worse shape now

I've posted a picture of this barn before but as you can see, it's deteriorating more and more.
5th June 2020 5th Jun 20

bruni

@bruni
Hi my name is Bruni. My husband and I live in Canada. We both immigrated from Germany. We live very close to Toronto. I'm a...
Joan Robillard ace
Oh dear
June 5th, 2020  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
That barn doesn't look well I love finding stuff like this. Great capture, Bruni.
June 5th, 2020  
