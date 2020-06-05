Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3560
Barn is in worse shape now
I've posted a picture of this barn before but as you can see, it's deteriorating more and more.
5th June 2020
5th Jun 20
2
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
bruni
ace
@bruni
Hi my name is Bruni. My husband and I live in Canada. We both immigrated from Germany. We live very close to Toronto. I'm a...
6079
photos
93
followers
108
following
975% complete
View this month »
3553
3554
3555
3556
3557
3558
3559
3560
Latest from all albums
3556
3557
3558
1659
3559
1660
3560
1661
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Taken
5th June 2020 9:53am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
barn
,
pics_by_bruni
,
sixws-106
,
theme-botanical
,
30dayswild2020
Joan Robillard
ace
Oh dear
June 5th, 2020
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
That barn doesn't look well I love finding stuff like this. Great capture, Bruni.
June 5th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close