Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3561
A dove nest under the eavethrough
I thought the nest looks wild enough to be added to the 30dayswild202'
6th June 2020
6th Jun 20
5
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
bruni
ace
@bruni
Hi my name is Bruni. My husband and I live in Canada. We both immigrated from Germany. We live very close to Toronto. I'm a...
6081
photos
95
followers
109
following
975% complete
View this month »
3554
3555
3556
3557
3558
3559
3560
3561
Latest from all albums
3558
1659
3559
1660
3560
1661
3561
1662
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
5
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX620 HS
Taken
6th June 2020 9:02am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
dove
,
birdnest
,
pics_by_bruni
,
sixws-106
,
30dayswild2020
Diana
ace
Great shot of this rather wild looking nest.
June 6th, 2020
bkb in the city
Great capture
June 6th, 2020
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Sweet capture, Bruni.
June 6th, 2020
marlboromaam
ace
Precious shot!
June 6th, 2020
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Great find and shot - certainly not the tidiest of nest builder ! ha ! and a contender for the "30 days wild "I should think !
June 6th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close