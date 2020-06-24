I'm back again....

Now let's continue my story of the little downy woodpecker. after I took a few pictures of him through the sliding door, I stepped outside onto our deck and slowly inch by inch I crept forward. the little one got a bit scared and jumped up to the brick wall of our house, where he climbed up higher and higher. once he couldn't go any further, he took a leap of faith and with his little wings blurring, he turned and flew down over the fence into our neighbor's yard. by this time, hubby had come out and we were both happy to see he could fly. but now we had another problem, the neighbor has a yappy small dog outside who can scare the you know what out of you. luckily the neighbor's son came home at that moment and Hans called out to him to take the dog in as there is a baby bird on the side of his home. he obliged and then came around to have a look at the birdie. at that moment, the fletchling decided to take off and to our surprise flew across the yard into a tall tree. Jacob, the neigbor's son, said it was nice to have experienced this.