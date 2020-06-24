Previous
Next
I'm back again.... by bruni
Photo 3579

I'm back again....

Now let's continue my story of the little downy woodpecker. after I took a few pictures of him through the sliding door, I stepped outside onto our deck and slowly inch by inch I crept forward. the little one got a bit scared and jumped up to the brick wall of our house, where he climbed up higher and higher. once he couldn't go any further, he took a leap of faith and with his little wings blurring, he turned and flew down over the fence into our neighbor's yard. by this time, hubby had come out and we were both happy to see he could fly. but now we had another problem, the neighbor has a yappy small dog outside who can scare the you know what out of you. luckily the neighbor's son came home at that moment and Hans called out to him to take the dog in as there is a baby bird on the side of his home. he obliged and then came around to have a look at the birdie. at that moment, the fletchling decided to take off and to our surprise flew across the yard into a tall tree. Jacob, the neigbor's son, said it was nice to have experienced this.
24th June 2020 24th Jun 20

bruni

ace
@bruni
Hi my name is Bruni. My husband and I live in Canada. We both immigrated from Germany. We live very close to Toronto. I'm a...
980% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Liz Milne ace
Sweet photos and story!
June 24th, 2020  
Netkonnexion ace
Nice triptych.
June 24th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise