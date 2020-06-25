Sign up
Photo 3580
Shouldn't he sleep during the day
25th June 2020
25th Jun 20
2
2
bruni
ace
@bruni
Hi my name is Bruni. My husband and I live in Canada. We both immigrated from Germany. We live very close to Toronto. I'm a...
6115
photos
94
followers
109
following
980% complete
Latest from all albums
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Taken
25th June 2020 12:42pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
racoon
,
pics_by_bruni
,
bandit-the-racoon-up-during-day-time.
,
30daysswild2020
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Aw ! such a sweet capture ! fav
June 25th, 2020
Kate
ace
I like the slight angle from the right
June 25th, 2020
