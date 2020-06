Our dracaena fragrans plants are ready to root

We had two of these plants reaching up to the ceiling of our dining and living room. so Hans cut the tops off and since one of them had two growing in one pot, we have now three to root.

now we've to be patient bc it takes a long time to get a good set of new roots. two of the plants are already spoken for. as you see, we keep the pails half way full with water and as you can see, I made room in our laundry room for it.