And the work began by bruni
And the work began

Starting at one corner at our 24 feet long floor space. Hans's partner does the measuring and laying of the laminate while Hans cuts each piece on his table saw (on our deck) and takes it inside for to Steve. you can call it "piece work".
29th June 2020 29th Jun 20

bruni

Hi my name is Bruni. My husband and I live in Canada. We both immigrated from Germany. We live very close to Toronto. I'm a...
Diana ace
How wonderful that you have friends to help, it is quite a job.
June 29th, 2020  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Nice shot to tell a story. Doesn't look like fun.
June 29th, 2020  
