Photo 3584
And the work began
Starting at one corner at our 24 feet long floor space. Hans's partner does the measuring and laying of the laminate while Hans cuts each piece on his table saw (on our deck) and takes it inside for to Steve. you can call it "piece work".
29th June 2020
29th Jun 20
bruni
ace
@bruni
Hi my name is Bruni. My husband and I live in Canada. We both immigrated from Germany. We live very close to Toronto. I'm a...
Photo Details
Tags
pics_by_bruni
30dayswild2020
laying_of_laminate
piece_work
living_room_floor
Diana
ace
How wonderful that you have friends to help, it is quite a job.
June 29th, 2020
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Nice shot to tell a story. Doesn't look like fun.
June 29th, 2020
