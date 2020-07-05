Previous
New nice and shiny by bruni
Photo 3590

New nice and shiny

I promised to show off my new floor. well here is a small part of the living room. we have two bay windows. the actual living area is in front of the other window and at the moment a lot of boxes to be unpacked are there. so I take one box at the time. my daughter is coming to give me a hand with the unpacking.

For quite a while already I've pain in my left arm shoulder and finally I went to see my family doctor. x-rays and ultrasound told me that it's old age, wear and tear and tendinitis.
why at the time where I had so much packing and now unpacking to do. (yes, I had it already before we started with the new floor). Grace said, when she just came, to relax and she'll do the unpacking. so nice to have a helpful daughter.
Hi my name is Bruni. My husband and I live in Canada. We both immigrated from Germany. We live very close to Toronto. I'm a...
Monica
Nice floor - and that looks like a delightful corner!
July 5th, 2020  
