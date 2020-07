An oldie

Another hot day.

I've an appointment with my dentist at 11 this morning. have to drive two towns south of here where we used to lived over 30 years ago. we kept the same dentist.

when I'm finished, I'll drive back to Newmarket and meet up with a friend at our Upper Canada Mall. it's too darn hot to walk outside and so we'll go for a meet and take a walk in the air conditioned mall.

will get to viewing and commenting on your pictures later this evening.