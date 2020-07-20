Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3604
Statue surrounded with flowers
I saw this little statue in a neigbours (friends of ours) front yard. I asked if I may take this picture and use it for my 365 program.
20th July 2020
20th Jul 20
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
bruni
ace
@bruni
Hi my name is Bruni. My husband and I live in Canada. We both immigrated from Germany. We live very close to Toronto. I'm a...
6163
photos
94
followers
111
following
987% complete
View this month »
3597
3598
3599
3600
3601
3602
3603
3604
Latest from all albums
3600
3601
1696
1697
3602
3603
1698
3604
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX620 HS
Taken
12th July 2020 4:40pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
pics_by_bruni
,
statue-holding_up_a_heart
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
pretty
July 20th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close