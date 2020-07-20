Previous
Statue surrounded with flowers by bruni
Photo 3604

Statue surrounded with flowers

I saw this little statue in a neigbours (friends of ours) front yard. I asked if I may take this picture and use it for my 365 program.
20th July 2020 20th Jul 20

bruni

@bruni
Hi my name is Bruni. My husband and I live in Canada. We both immigrated from Germany. We live very close to Toronto. I'm a...
987% complete

Photo Details

pretty
July 20th, 2020  
