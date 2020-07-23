Previous
Our neighbor's arbor by bruni
Photo 3607

Our neighbor's arbor

I always take a picture of our neighbor's arbor. in this one you hardly notice the entrance, it's so overgrown.
23rd July 2020 23rd Jul 20

bruni

@bruni
