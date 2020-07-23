Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 3607
Our neighbor's arbor
I always take a picture of our neighbor's arbor. in this one you hardly notice the entrance, it's so overgrown.
23rd July 2020
23rd Jul 20
bruni
ace
@bruni
Hi my name is Bruni. My husband and I live in Canada. We both immigrated from Germany. We live very close to Toronto.
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX620 HS
Taken
23rd July 2020 7:47am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
arbor
,
flowers
,
pics_by_bruni
