I know I'm cute

We had our yearly optometrist appointment this morning ( a few month later due to covid19 )



Today must be the most hot and uncomfortable day. we've another heat wave and a weather advisory is in effect. 31 degree Celsius feels like 41 degrees in Fahrenheit. 41 degrees C is 104.8 in F. we've extreme humidity.

Thunderstorms were in the forecast starting at 1 pm. just before we got home, we had a few raindrops and a bit further the rain stopped. now we're supposed to get the thunderstorms at about 8 pm tonight.



Do we wait for them or water all our plants. they must be parched. I haven't stepped outside since we got home at about a quarter past one pm.



