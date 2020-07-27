Previous
Next
I know I'm cute by bruni
Photo 3610

I know I'm cute

We had our yearly optometrist appointment this morning ( a few month later due to covid19 )

Today must be the most hot and uncomfortable day. we've another heat wave and a weather advisory is in effect. 31 degree Celsius feels like 41 degrees in Fahrenheit. 41 degrees C is 104.8 in F. we've extreme humidity.
Thunderstorms were in the forecast starting at 1 pm. just before we got home, we had a few raindrops and a bit further the rain stopped. now we're supposed to get the thunderstorms at about 8 pm tonight.

Do we wait for them or water all our plants. they must be parched. I haven't stepped outside since we got home at about a quarter past one pm.

We had our yearly optometrist appointment ( a few month later due to covid19 )
27th July 2020 27th Jul 20

bruni

ace
@bruni
Hi my name is Bruni. My husband and I live in Canada. We both immigrated from Germany. We live very close to Toronto. I'm a...
989% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Pat Thacker
Very cute indeed! I hope you get some relief from the thunderstorm.
July 27th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise