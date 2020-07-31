Previous
Grasshopper by bruni
I was watering my flower boxes this morning and what do you think I saw on the railing. yes, you know already. A little green grasshopper.
bruni

@bruni
Hi my name is Bruni. My husband and I live in Canada. We both immigrated from Germany. We live very close to Toronto.
Beryl Lloyd ace
What a lovely find ! II love the noise they make when they jump off !
July 31st, 2020  
Liz Milne ace
Great capture!
July 31st, 2020  
