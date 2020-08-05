Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3619
He who wants a rose...
...must respect the thorn
-Persian Proverb
5th August 2020
5th Aug 20
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
bruni
ace
@bruni
Hi my name is Bruni. My husband and I live in Canada. We both immigrated from Germany. We live very close to Toronto. I'm a...
6192
photos
94
followers
111
following
991% complete
View this month »
3612
3613
3614
3615
3616
3617
3618
3619
Latest from all albums
3615
1710
3616
1711
1712
3617
3618
3619
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX620 HS
Taken
1st August 2020 11:52am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flowers
,
rose
,
pic_by_bruni
marlboromaam
ace
Beautiful form and color!
August 5th, 2020
Marianna Micallef-Grimaud
Great composition!
August 5th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close