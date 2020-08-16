Previous
Shadows by bruni
Hans and I visited a York Regional Forest (of which we have quite a few in our area.
there wasn't anything really to take a picture of and so I took our shadows.

An afternoon out with Grace..will comment on your pictures later.
16th August 2020

bruni

ace
@bruni
Dione Giorgio
Very nice. Now I will recognise you if I see you walking on the road, hehe.
August 16th, 2020  
