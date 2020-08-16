Sign up
Photo 3630
Shadows
Hans and I visited a York Regional Forest (of which we have quite a few in our area.
there wasn't anything really to take a picture of and so I took our shadows.
An afternoon out with Grace..will comment on your pictures later.
16th August 2020
16th Aug 20
1
0
bruni
ace
@bruni
Hi my name is Bruni. My husband and I live in Canada. We both immigrated from Germany. We live very close to Toronto. I'm a...
6207
photos
91
followers
109
following
994% complete
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX620 HS
Taken
15th August 2020 3:43pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
shadows
,
forest
,
pics_by_bruni
Dione Giorgio
Very nice. Now I will recognise you if I see you walking on the road, hehe.
August 16th, 2020
