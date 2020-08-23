Sign up
Photo 3637
One of three bouquets of flowers
When Hans surprises me with flowers when he's out shopping for groceries, he always brings so many that I can fill three vases. when I mention it, he says, don't you have more than three vases.
23rd August 2020
23rd Aug 20
bruni
ace
@bruni
Hi my name is Bruni. My husband and I live in Canada. We both immigrated from Germany. We live very close to Toronto. I'm a...
6218
photos
90
followers
108
following
Tags
flowers
,
vase
,
pics_by_bruni
Monica
Beautiful, and so nice of him to bring you flowers!
August 23rd, 2020
