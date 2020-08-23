Previous
One of three bouquets of flowers by bruni
Photo 3637

One of three bouquets of flowers

When Hans surprises me with flowers when he's out shopping for groceries, he always brings so many that I can fill three vases. when I mention it, he says, don't you have more than three vases.
23rd August 2020 23rd Aug 20

bruni

Monica
Beautiful, and so nice of him to bring you flowers!
August 23rd, 2020  
