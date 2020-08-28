Sign up
Photo 3641
Bad News from the Weather Channel
We saw on the weather channel what happened at the Scarborough Bluffs last Sunday. I used to live in Scarborough for a few years in 1965.
I quote: A large portion of the Scarborough Bluffs collapsed last Sunday causing explosion-like sounds followed by a wave of dust.
Thanks goodness, no one was hurt.
The bluffs are made of sand and dirt and other natural inclusions packed over centuries to concrete hardness, but natural erosions it's taking its toll.
Picture taken of the weather channel.
28th August 2020
28th Aug 20
bruni
ace
@bruni
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX620 HS
Taken
28th August 2020 10:19am
Tags
pics_by_bruni
