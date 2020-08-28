Previous
Bad News from the Weather Channel by bruni
Photo 3641

Bad News from the Weather Channel

We saw on the weather channel what happened at the Scarborough Bluffs last Sunday. I used to live in Scarborough for a few years in 1965.

I quote: A large portion of the Scarborough Bluffs collapsed last Sunday causing explosion-like sounds followed by a wave of dust.

Thanks goodness, no one was hurt.

The bluffs are made of sand and dirt and other natural inclusions packed over centuries to concrete hardness, but natural erosions it's taking its toll.

Picture taken of the weather channel.
28th August 2020 28th Aug 20

