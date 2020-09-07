Previous
Double layer of clouds by bruni
Double layer of clouds

The upper part of the cloud formation is ripped apart by the wind and the lower one is just sailing along in a soft breeze.

I took this picture from the passenger side while Grace was driving on our way to her brother's resident last Saturday.
7th September 2020 7th Sep 20

bruni

@bruni
Diana ace
Love this Bruni, I am so into clouds atm!
September 7th, 2020  
