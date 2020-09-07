Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3652
Double layer of clouds
The upper part of the cloud formation is ripped apart by the wind and the lower one is just sailing along in a soft breeze.
I took this picture from the passenger side while Grace was driving on our way to her brother's resident last Saturday.
7th September 2020
7th Sep 20
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
bruni
ace
@bruni
Hi my name is Bruni. My husband and I live in Canada. We both immigrated from Germany. We live very close to Toronto. I'm a...
6239
photos
89
followers
108
following
1000% complete
View this month »
3645
3646
3647
3648
3649
3650
3651
3652
Latest from all albums
3647
3648
1725
3649
1726
3650
3651
3652
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX620 HS
Taken
5th September 2020 11:15am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
blue-sky
,
cloud-scape
,
pics_by_bruni
Diana
ace
Love this Bruni, I am so into clouds atm!
September 7th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close