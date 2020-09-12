Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 3657
Mr woodpecker came to visit
One of many woodpeckers visiting our feeders. actually he was more interested going up and down on our brick wall as it's a good place to catch insects.
Hubby and I are leaving on an outing shortly. have a great weekend and I'll see you all later.
12th September 2020
12th Sep 20
2
0
bruni
ace
@bruni
Hi my name is Bruni. My husband and I live in Canada. We both immigrated from Germany. We live very close to Toronto. I'm a...
6244
photos
89
followers
109
following
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS DIGITAL REBEL XS
Taken
10th April 2019 7:43am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
insects
,
male
,
woodpecker
,
brick-wall
,
pics_by_bruni
Babs
ace
Love his red cap
September 12th, 2020
Joan Robillard
ace
Great shot
September 12th, 2020
