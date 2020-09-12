Previous
Next
Mr woodpecker came to visit by bruni
Photo 3657

Mr woodpecker came to visit

One of many woodpeckers visiting our feeders. actually he was more interested going up and down on our brick wall as it's a good place to catch insects.

Hubby and I are leaving on an outing shortly. have a great weekend and I'll see you all later.
12th September 2020 12th Sep 20

bruni

ace
@bruni
Hi my name is Bruni. My husband and I live in Canada. We both immigrated from Germany. We live very close to Toronto. I'm a...
1001% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Babs ace
Love his red cap
September 12th, 2020  
Joan Robillard ace
Great shot
September 12th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise