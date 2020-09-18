Sign up
Photo 3663
Come one come all
Since no immediate neighbor seems to feed the birds, the sparrows are fighting over a seat at the our feeder.
I'm off to a hospital appointment. back this afternoon.
18th September 2020
18th Sep 20
1
bruni
ace
@bruni
Hi my name is Bruni. My husband and I live in Canada. We both immigrated from Germany. We live very close to Toronto. I'm a...
6251
photos
89
followers
109
following
1003% complete
View this month »
Views
3
1
365
Canon EOS DIGITAL REBEL XS
17th September 2020 10:34am
Public
birds
sparrows
pics_by_bruni
