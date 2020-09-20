Previous
Where are all the birds by bruni
Photo 3665

Where are all the birds

When it's all of a sudden dead quiet and the feeding birds disappear, we know a hawk isn't far away. quietly approaching a window to have a looksie and wow there he was sitting on the tree branch looking around for prey.
20th September 2020 20th Sep 20

bruni

@bruni
Hi my name is Bruni. My husband and I live in Canada. We both immigrated from Germany. We live very close to Toronto. I'm a...
