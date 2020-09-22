Sign up
Photo 3667
Autumn has arrived with glorious colors - 1
In some newer section of town are wonderful paths along the watershed management.
Hans and I took a stroll there yesterday afternoon and I had quite a few opportunities to take picture.
I'll be posted a few more in the next few days.
22nd September 2020
22nd Sep 20
bruni
ace
@bruni
Hi my name is Bruni. My husband and I live in Canada. We both immigrated from Germany. We live very close to Toronto. I'm a...
6255
photos
90
followers
111
following
1004% complete
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX620 HS
Taken
21st September 2020 4:54pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
tree
,
and
,
red
,
autumn
,
more
,
pics_by_bruni
Monica
Beautiful red!
September 22nd, 2020
Lin
ace
Lovely!
September 22nd, 2020
Fisher Family
A beautiful burst of colour!
Ian
September 22nd, 2020
