Autumn has arrived with glorious colors - 1 by bruni
Autumn has arrived with glorious colors - 1

In some newer section of town are wonderful paths along the watershed management.
Hans and I took a stroll there yesterday afternoon and I had quite a few opportunities to take picture.
I'll be posted a few more in the next few days.
22nd September 2020 22nd Sep 20

bruni

@bruni
Hi my name is Bruni. My husband and I live in Canada. We both immigrated from Germany. We live very close to Toronto. I'm a...
Monica
Beautiful red!
September 22nd, 2020  
Lin ace
Lovely!
September 22nd, 2020  
Fisher Family
A beautiful burst of colour!

Ian
September 22nd, 2020  
