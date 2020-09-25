Previous
Autumn has arrived with glorious colors - 4 by bruni
Photo 3670

Autumn has arrived with glorious colors - 4

I haven't an inkling what this plant is called. h e l p !

We're gone for the day enjoying the warm weather we have right now.
25th September 2020

bruni

ace
@bruni
Hi my name is Bruni. My husband and I live in Canada. We both immigrated from Germany. We live very close to Toronto.
