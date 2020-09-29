Autumn flowers

A 10 minutes drive brings us to one of the many Regional National Forest from Georgina where we live down to Toronto. almost every city in between has a forest. sometimes we drive into Newmarket or Aurora to visit a park there. our park here has 21 trails with a total distance of 17 km. we spent two hours hiking. mostly up and down hill.

on our way, back to the entrance, I started picking up leaves, etc. and made this little display.



we actually already went there last Sunday, but when we saw all those cars in the parking lot and more parked on the road, we just kept on driving and took country roads instead. so we tried it again on Monday and only one party of two young ladies with their dogs overtook us. all the other people, mostly mountain bikers were dispersed