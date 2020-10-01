Previous
Next
A finch flew against our patio doors by bruni
Photo 3676

A finch flew against our patio doors

My husband slowly opened the sliding doors, stepped out and picked up the bird holding it in his hands to keep her warm while I stretched out some soft cotton balls to let her rest on. the bird stayed for quite some time before it flew away.
1st October 2020 1st Oct 20

bruni

ace
@bruni
Hi my name is Bruni. My husband and I live in Canada. We both immigrated from Germany. We live very close to Toronto. I'm a...
1007% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Nina Ganci
wonderful details and marking of this little bird
Glad to know that you rescued her and gave her room to recoup
fav
October 1st, 2020  
MOONCHILD
This happened the other day to us. My hub just cleaned out the rose bush and cannas to open it up. had just cleaned the window. She wound up on one of our bushes for a bit and flew off.
October 1st, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise