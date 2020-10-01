Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 3676
A finch flew against our patio doors
My husband slowly opened the sliding doors, stepped out and picked up the bird holding it in his hands to keep her warm while I stretched out some soft cotton balls to let her rest on. the bird stayed for quite some time before it flew away.
1st October 2020
1st Oct 20
2
1
bruni
ace
@bruni
Hi my name is Bruni. My husband and I live in Canada. We both immigrated from Germany. We live very close to Toronto. I'm a...
6264
photos
89
followers
111
following
1007% complete
View this month »
3669
3670
3671
3672
3673
3674
3675
3676
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Taken
1st October 2020 8:26am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
pics_by_bruni
,
female_finch
Nina Ganci
wonderful details and marking of this little bird
Glad to know that you rescued her and gave her room to recoup
fav
October 1st, 2020
MOONCHILD
This happened the other day to us. My hub just cleaned out the rose bush and cannas to open it up. had just cleaned the window. She wound up on one of our bushes for a bit and flew off.
October 1st, 2020
365 Project
