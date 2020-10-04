Sign up
Photo 3679
A tree cavity full of acorns
Kids are so clever to be picking up so many acorns and depositing them in a tree cavity.
the next time Grace and I are going to walk under the tall trees again, we'll watch out for this tree to see it they're still there.
This picture was taken on the 23rd of September.
4th October 2020
4th Oct 20
bruni
ace
@bruni
Hi my name is Bruni. My husband and I live in Canada. We both immigrated from Germany. We live very close to Toronto. I'm a...
6267
photos
89
followers
111
following
1007% complete
Photo Details
Views
4
4
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX620 HS
Taken
23rd September 2020 1:51pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
acorns
,
pics_by_bruni
,
tree-cavity
