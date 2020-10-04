Previous
A tree cavity full of acorns by bruni
A tree cavity full of acorns

Kids are so clever to be picking up so many acorns and depositing them in a tree cavity.
the next time Grace and I are going to walk under the tall trees again, we'll watch out for this tree to see it they're still there.

This picture was taken on the 23rd of September.
bruni

@bruni
Hi my name is Bruni. My husband and I live in Canada. We both immigrated from Germany. We live very close to Toronto. I'm a...
