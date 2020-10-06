Previous
Next
At the sawmill and lumber yard by bruni
Photo 3681

At the sawmill and lumber yard

My son Bruce owns and operates a sawmill with lumber yard in Bobgaygeon. on our way home from his workplace on Saturday afternoon, I took this picture while Grace was driving out of the yard.
6th October 2020 6th Oct 20

bruni

ace
@bruni
Hi my name is Bruni. My husband and I live in Canada. We both immigrated from Germany. We live very close to Toronto. I'm a...
1008% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

marlboromaam ace
Such a lovely peaceful scene! Beautiful shot!
October 6th, 2020  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such beautiful Autumnal colours in the trees and sparkle on the water !
October 6th, 2020  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
lovely colours
October 6th, 2020  
Nina Ganci
Beautiful peaceful scene, love the autumn feel
fav
October 6th, 2020  
Kate ace
A pleasing composition
October 6th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise