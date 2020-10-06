Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 3681
At the sawmill and lumber yard
My son Bruce owns and operates a sawmill with lumber yard in Bobgaygeon. on our way home from his workplace on Saturday afternoon, I took this picture while Grace was driving out of the yard.
6th October 2020
6th Oct 20
5
2
bruni
ace
@bruni
Hi my name is Bruni. My husband and I live in Canada. We both immigrated from Germany. We live very close to Toronto. I'm a...
6269
photos
89
followers
111
following
1008% complete
3674
3675
3676
3677
3678
3679
3680
3681
Views
10
Comments
5
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
moto g(7) power
Taken
3rd October 2020 4:40pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
trees
,
fall
,
pond
,
red-maple-tree
,
pics_by_bruni
marlboromaam
ace
Such a lovely peaceful scene! Beautiful shot!
October 6th, 2020
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such beautiful Autumnal colours in the trees and sparkle on the water !
October 6th, 2020
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
lovely colours
October 6th, 2020
Nina Ganci
Beautiful peaceful scene, love the autumn feel
fav
October 6th, 2020
Kate
ace
A pleasing composition
October 6th, 2020
fav