Photo 3686
Nature at it's best
It's such a pleasure to see all the gorgeous autumn colors while taking a leisurely stroll.
11th October 2020
11th Oct 20
bruni
ace
@bruni
Hi my name is Bruni. My husband and I live in Canada. We both immigrated from Germany. We live very close to Toronto. I'm a...
6274
photos
90
followers
112
following
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Album
365
Taken
10th October 2020 11:09am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
autumn
,
autumn-colors
,
theme-season
,
ppics_by_bruni
bkb in the city
Beautiful colours
October 11th, 2020
Diana
ace
Gorgeous colours, what a lovely place to go for a stroll.
October 11th, 2020
